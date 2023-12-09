Suddenly two police officers are at Sayenne’s door, because of a fine of only 78 euros from 2016. She is put in a van and driven to an ATM. It was either that or two days of sitting. For the mother, who became a victim of the benefits affair, the visit brings back unresolved traumas. But it also becomes the reason for her to finally talk about her experience: ‘I am surviving’.

