Riyadh (WAM)

His Excellency Dr. Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, Secretary-General of the Muslim World League and Chairman of the Association of Muslim Scholars, received, in his office in Riyadh, the delegation of the Abu Dhabi Peace Forum, which is visiting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, headed by Secretary-General Sheikh Al-Mahfouz bin Bayh, and with the membership of Dr. Khalifa Mubarak Al Dhaheri, Executive Director of the Forum.

His Excellency Dr. Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa praised the pioneering efforts made by the United Arab Emirates in the field of peace, coexistence and tolerance. For his part, Sheikh Al-Mahfouz bin Bayh said that the meeting comes as a sincere expression of the relations of brotherhood, love and cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which share a civilized vision. And leading the process of human communication that serves global peace, praising the partnership of the Abu Dhabi Peace Forum with the Muslim World League and its keenness to benefit from the pioneering efforts undertaken by the Muslim World League in spreading the correct narrative of the religion, based on the values ​​of mercy, justice, wisdom and interest, which formed a solid wall in the face of the distorters of Islam. Extremists and extremists, stressing that these successive successes, based on the Makkah Al-Mukarramah Document, reflect the high position that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia occupies in the hearts of Muslims and all people.

On this occasion, the delegation of the Forum extended to His Excellency Dr. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa a special invitation to attend the ninth annual forum, which the Abu Dhabi Peace Forum intends to hold at the beginning of next December. With new vocabulary and concepts and renewed topics.