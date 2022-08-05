Mona Al Hammoudi (Abu Dhabi)

Dr. Anas Al Sharman, a specialist in neonatology and premature infants at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, stressed the importance of correct behavior while children drown in water, and the need to perform CPR to avoid long-term and incurable pathological effects. Whereas, children who were given CPR for a period not exceeding 10 minutes had an improvement rate five times higher than children who were not given CPR after drowning.

Dr. Anas Al-Sharman said, referring to medical facts, for every child who dies from drowning, 6 children receive emergency medical care due to non-fatal drowning, and there are more than 55% of drowning cases that are treated in emergency departments that require hospitalization or transportation to obtain more of medical care.

He added that drowning has the highest effects and comorbidities among survivors compared to other types of injuries, and drowning injuries can cause brain damage and other serious symptoms, including lifelong disability.

Anas Sharman

facts

Dr. Anas Al-Sharman pointed out that drowning is considered a silent accident, because children during drowning may not be able to call for help, and a child during drowning may be understood when trying to breathe by the person nearby as playing. Pointing out that drowning is rapid and affects the brain directly when lack of oxygen, and once drowning begins, all organs and tissues become at risk of hypoxia (lack of oxygen in the blood), and within minutes can lead to cardiac arrest, which will lead to hypoxia of the brain .

He stressed the need to act quickly after discovering the drowning case, and to start doing pulmonary resuscitation for the child, starting with taking him out of the water and placing him on a hard surface and starting CPR, pressing the chest and giving oxygen through the mouth to restore the blood circulation as quickly as possible until the oxygen reaches the brain.

vulnerable

Dr. Anas Al-Sharman says that the factors that increase the risk of drowning are more in children from one to four years of age, as they are the most vulnerable age group to drowning accidents, and infants and young children can drown in less than two inches of water (5 centimeters) at home. Most drownings in children 1-4 years of age occur in swimming pools, and drownings can occur at any time, including when children are not expected to be near water, such as upon unsupervised access to swimming pools. He stated that males are most at risk of drowning, and that nearly 80% of people who die from drowning are males, as many factors contribute to the high rates of drowning among males, including frequent swimming in various swimming places, and risk-taking and adventurous behaviors. they have. In addition, for people with seizure disorders or certain medical conditions, the bathtub is the most common place to drown if they have a seizure while swimming.

Drowning is the second cause of childhood injuries

Injuries occupy the first place of death for children aged 4 to 17 years in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and one out of every 3 deaths is caused by injuries. According to the statistics of fatal injuries in the Abu Dhabi Department of Health for the year 2008-2017, the main causes of fatal injuries are road injuries, poisoning, Falls, falling objects, drowning, burns and electricity.

According to the statistics of fatal injuries to children from the Abu Dhabi Department of Health between the years 2008-2018, drowning is the second cause of death with 9% of the main causes of fatal injuries to children.

Methods of prevention

Dr. Anas Al-Sharman stressed that infants, children or people with special needs should not be left alone in the toilet at home, and all buckets should be kept away or left empty and out of reach of children, as children can easily fall, so support and supervision of the child should be provided while in the toilet. Children who cannot swim must wear buoys and swimming suits. Also, parents should install a lockable fence around the home’s pool, at least six feet high. Chairs or tables should not be left near the pool or pool fence because they can be used to climb and fall into the pool.

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, one of the largest hospitals specializing in complex cases in the United Arab Emirates, and the joint venture between Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) and the Mayo Clinic, provide all child care services from injuries and accidents, which include specialized experts in pediatrics, pediatric surgery and care departments. Intensive and fully equipped physiotherapists to treat and care for all types of injuries. Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City is keen to prioritize the safety of children and raise awareness in the community about the importance of preventing injuries, taking into account the treatment of children in a manner commensurate with their curious nature and their right to enjoy play and love of exploration.

Diagnostic signs

Dr. Anas Al-Sharman said, at the beginning of drowning, the body begins with factors that help prevent drowning, including spasm and constriction in the larynx so that water does not enter the lung, and it lasts for 10 to 20 seconds to help the person save himself, after which there is a lack of oxygen in the blood, relaxation of the muscles and water entering the lung Thus, water affects the alveoli and prevents the transfer of oxygen to the blood, and consequently its deficiency in all parts of the body, first in the heart, after which the heart stops or blood circulation stops, resulting in a lack of oxygen in the brain.

He added, “Scientists found that a lack of oxygen in the brain for more than ten minutes leads to irreversible changes in tissues that cause brain death, or permanent disability, and impairment of the child’s mental and physical development, and a disability in speaking, walking and memory, depending on the location of the lack of oxygen in the brain.”

#Innocent #souls #kidnapped #drowning