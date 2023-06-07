Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

With the continuation of the activities of the International Publishing and Book Fair in the Moroccan capital, Rabat, the Muslim Council of Elders pavilion organized on Monday an important symposium entitled “Religion and the Challenges of the Age”, which was hosted by the “Odaya Hall” in the exhibition, with the participation of Dr. Samir Abu Dinar, Executive Director of the Hokama Center for Peace Research, and Dr. Youssef El-Kalam, Professor of Higher Education at Al-Qarawiyyin University and Dar Al-Hadith Al-Hasaniya Foundation in Rabat.

At the beginning of the symposium, Dr. Samir Abudinar said that religion and the challenges of the times require deep thinking and fruitful discussions to reach comprehensive solutions, pointing to the importance of seeking guidance at all times, as this religious relationship is essential in guiding the individual, explaining the importance of research and exploration in the land and contemplation of God’s creation.

The Executive Director of the Hokama Center for Peace Research asked about how to achieve guidance in this era? Pointing out that the current era no longer depends on the “patristic tradition” in answering the current challenges, which have gone beyond the power of the post-reason, towards the era of imagination, dreams and the virtual world, pointing out He pointed out that the relationship between religion and the text must remain alive, stressing the importance of peace as one of the purposes of religion at the present time.

For his part, Dr. praised. Yusuf Al-Kalam praised the efforts of the Council of Muslim Elders in spreading and promoting the values ​​of dialogue, tolerance and human coexistence, praising the efforts of the Council headed by His Eminence the Grand Imam A. Dr.. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, Chairman of the Council of Muslim Elders, in working to strengthen the role of religious leaders in facing global challenges, stressing the responsibility of the scholar and jurist in responding to these challenges.

The professor at Al-Qarawiyyin University in Fez pointed out the importance of cumulative thought, and the need to review and update previous ideas, consider them and measure them with developments in the current era, citing the hadith of the Prophet: “God sends at the head of every hundred years someone who renews this nation’s command of its religion.”

Dr. explained. Yusuf Al-Kalam, that Muslims in the past benefited from other cultures, and at the present time with the expansion of communication and social communication, Muslims need to provide solutions to the various problems facing the world, even if it is not a problem related to the Islamic world, because Islam is a religion for man in its inclusiveness, and it must To have a role in providing appropriate solutions to all the challenges and problems he faces.

The symposium included dialogue sessions and fruitful discussions among the participants, where different points of view on the challenges of the times and the role of religion in dealing with them were presented. The symposium was also attended by a large number of researchers, academics, and those interested in religious affairs, including the prominent Islamic thinker, “Ismat Abdellatif Dandash,” the author of several books, including “The Role of the Almoravids in Spreading Islam in West Africa,” the wife of the late Moroccan scholar Muhammad bin Sharifa, who is one of One of the most prominent specialists in Arabic literature and heritage investigation.

The pavilion of the Council of Muslim Elders at the International Book and Publishing Fair, which will be held in the Moroccan capital, Rabat 2023, will organize a number of seminars and cultural events that deal with a number of intellectual, cultural and societal issues and topics, based on the message of the Council headed by His Eminence the Grand Imam A. Dr.. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, aimed at promoting peace in Muslim and non-Muslim societies.