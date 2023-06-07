Dhe former governor of the US state of New Jersey, Chris Christie, wants to run in the 2024 presidential election. The former supporter of ex-President Donald Trump, who has become a harsh critic, submitted the necessary documents for a candidacy to the US Federal Election Commission on Tuesday, as can be seen on the agency’s website. The 60-year-old Republican was expected to announce his application at an event in the state of New Hampshire later this evening (local time).

The field of candidates for the Republican primaries for the presidential nomination continues to grow. Former Vice President Mike Pence in the state of Iowa is expected to announce his application on Wednesday, and he submitted his election documents on Monday. The clearly favored Trump had already declared in November that he wanted to retake the White House in the 2024 presidential election.

First prominent supporter of Trump

Chris Christie is an outsider at best, coming in at just 1 percent in the RealClearPolitics.com poll. The former governor of the state of New Jersey, which borders New York (2010 to 2018), had already applied for the Republican candidacy in the 2016 primaries. However, he left the race early and then became the first prominent supporter from the party establishment to support the eventual primary winner Trump.

This made Christie the head of a transition team that would prepare the change of power in the event of a victory against Democrat Hillary Clinton in the November 2016 election. After the surprising victory against Clinton, however, Trump replaced Christie with his vice president-elect Pence. The governor was also under discussion as a possible Attorney General, but ultimately did not get a post in the Trump administration.







Christie is burdened from his time as governor by a scandal over the closure of a bridge, which he allegedly wanted to punish a mayor who was at odds with him. The 2013 case became known as “Bridgegate.” However, an investigation later found no evidence that Christie had ordered the partial closure of the bridge.

In recent years, Christie has increasingly appeared as a Trump critic. Only recently did he describe the ex-president as a “coward” and “puppet” of Russian President Vladimir Putin because of his attitude to the Ukraine war. Of the Trump challengers, the 60-year-old has been the most aggressive so far.

The Republican primaries begin early next year, traditionally in the Midwestern state of Iowa. The Republican primary winner will challenge incumbent Democratic Party incumbent Joe Biden, who is running for a second term.







Trump clearly leads polls on Republican candidates. According to the RealClearPolitics.com poll, the 76-year-old right-wing populist has around 53 percent, followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis with 22 percent, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley with 4.4 percent and Pence with 3.8 percent. Other candidates include Senator Tim Scott, former Governor of Southern Arkansas Asa Hutchinson, and pharmaceutical entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.