The farm of more than 10 hectares where the Mahasandhi foundation had its headquarters was not a simple spiritual retreat center in Abanilla (Murcia, 6,000 inhabitants). Its leader, who was imprisoned this Tuesday accused of five crimes, including against public health, hid in that complex about 180 kilos of mercury, a highly toxic heavy metal, in addition to cinnabar, a mineral whose main compound is that metal. . According to the investigation, the arrested person, with the initials JMC and who called himself Total transcendence, presided over ceremonies and retreats where they supplied substances that can cause serious damage to health. He wanted to make a substance called “purified mercury,” to which he attributed energizing and vitalizing effects. The manufacture corresponded to its followers, who began to have symptoms caused by the neurotoxicity of mercury.

In the searches, the police also found various substances for the practice of alchemy, documents on experimentation with these dangerous substances, 19 kilos of marijuana, a revolver and 90,000 euros in cash.

Locating the vault that hid the mercury was one of the previous tasks carried out by the National Police before proceeding to arrest the leader, who had already been supplying this substance to his followers as an elixir with magical or healing powers. JMC, baptized by local media as The lama of Murcia, lived in a cave within the complex that served as headquarters for his foundation. The Mahasandhi Foundation website, which is out of service, as well as its social media profiles, advertised the courses and products developed by the organization. In the same complex, a dozen of his followers resided, also in caves. The followers were in charge of carrying out, in the laboratories of the complex itself and in an industrial warehouse located in the municipality of Lorquí, about 30 kilometers away, “alchemy techniques” with the intention of producing a substance they called “purified mercury.” .

The arrested person distributed these “elixirs” among his followers in the rituals and ceremonies of the foundation, and also sold them in herbalists, in the foundation itself and even online, according to investigators. This heavy metal is not sold to the general public, and the Buddhist leader would have accessed it through the so-called dark web or “dark internet”. The police are also investigating whether the waste from these alchemy practices was deposited in a septic tank within the complex itself, since that would have a “highly toxic” effect on the environment.

Aerial view of the Mahasandhi Foundation, in Albanilla, Murcia. Google

Investigators refer to the group as a “cult” in a statement made public Wednesday. According to investigation sources, during the retreat and meditation ceremonies held at the foundation, the detainee’s followers took different kinds of psychoactive drugs and the alleged teacher would have taken advantage of the effects of these substances to subjugate the will of the participants in the rituals.

The detainee spent long periods locked up in his cave house accompanied by several women who assisted him and carried out the tasks that he entrusted to them. “The devotion to the figure of the leader was such that these people would have completely abandoned the relationship with their family and social circle to faithfully dedicate themselves to his decisions,” say police sources, who add that both the leader and his followers maintained a “vote of silence” for long periods of time. The arrested man remained silent during his arrest and communicated with the police with a blackboard, according to public television La 7.

Regarding the financing of this organization, in addition to the sale of the compounds, the police consider that it came from donations and payments of fees and activities of JMC followers, which could be consulted on the website and which ranged from 30 and 157 euros per month. The detainee “increased his assets in a relatively short time,” according to the police, since his followers also voluntarily did all the work required at the foundation, all of this “without complying with the legal requirements, in addition to working long hours.” job”.

The crimes for which he is being investigated are against public health, against the environment, against workers’ rights, against moral integrity and illicit association.

In the images of the police operation, numerous hiding places can be seen, such as a closet that leads to different rooms where they found a firearm hidden in a safe or a good number of knives, including knives or jungle machetes. The laboratories also had numerous substances perfectly classified, some of them classified as “very toxic” by those investigated.

The investigation began thanks to citizen collaboration, who informed the investigators of their suspicions about these events through the email sectas [email protected].

