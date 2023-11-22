The case

The man first worked as a coordinator at an employment agency for the agricultural sector in Roosendaal, which focuses on migrant workers. It is useful that he speaks Romanian and Polish. As of July 1, he will work for another employment agency. It is also active in the Roosendaal area, focusing on the agricultural sector, among other things, and is also mainly a sender of migrant workers. He is making the switch, in his own words, for a higher salary, a lease car and less travel time.

Then the previous employer notices that his customers and temporary workers are being approached by the new employer. The old employer orders the coordinator to stop working for the new boss immediately, for as long as the non-competition clause applies. In addition, the old employer wants the man to pay the fines included in the clause. It states that he may not work for a similar or related employer within thirty kilometers of Roosendaal for one year after termination of the employment contract. For violation, the employee must pay a contractual fine of 50 euros per day.

The former employee requests suspension of the non-competition clause as of July 1 in summary proceedings.

The ruling Employee is bound by a non-competition clause

It is clear to the judge that the non-competition clause has been violated. But then the question is how the employee’s interest in working for a competitor nearby relates to the employer’s interest in protecting his ‘business flow’ – that which makes a company valuable – with the clause.

The man argues that he has a good command of Romanian and Polish, but is not very good in Dutch. That limits him to working with migrant workers. Because he did not have a commercial position, his departure would not jeopardize the company’s operations.

The ‘old’ employment agency argues that the value of the company lies in its customer and temporary worker base. The employee had access to this, and it is clear that he had sent that data to his private email address shortly before he left.

During the hearing, the man said that he could also have started working in Waalwijk, more than thirty kilometers from Roosendaal. This played a role in the judge’s consideration, because the man did not even have to suffer from the non-competition clause to find other work. The judge sees the fact that the new employer has approached customers and temporary workers from the first employment agency as a disruption of the business flow. This increases the importance of maintaining the non-competition clause.

The man must immediately stop working for the other employment agency and will be fined 500 euros for each day that he does not comply. In addition, he must pay the fines included in the clause. That amounts to 6,550 euros for the 131 days that he worked for the new employer.

The commentary

The non-competition clause is often underestimated, notes Romy Schneider, employment law lawyer at DingemansVanderKind. “That won’t last, you hear many people say. But there are plenty of examples in case law that the clause does hold up. Sometimes this results in high fines.”

In these types of cases, a judge first determines whether a valid clause has been concluded and then whether it has been violated. The interests of employer and employee are then weighed against each other: the employee’s right to free choice of employment versus the protection of the employer’s business operations, she explains.

“Business flow means company-specific know-how and goodwill. And it must be an employee with a strategic position: is the employee aware of essential and relevant company information or unique work processes and strategies?”

Schneider wonders whether both are the case here. “The temporary employment agency merely states that its business volume consists mainly of its customer and temporary employment database, and that the employee had access to that data.” That will not always be enough. But because the new employer in this case had approached customers and temporary workers from the employment agency, the judge did see a reduction in the business flow.

The government is now working on it a bill to modernize the non-competition clause. Schneider: “Such a clause is often included as standard in an employment contract, while the employer does not always have an interest in it and it hinders the labor mobility of employees.”

This involves four changes. For example, the clause must be limited in duration. “That is often the case. A year is – also in this case – fairly standard.” Furthermore, there must be a geographical reach. “Like in this case a radius of thirty kilometers around Roosendaal.” In addition, even in an employment contract for an indefinite period, the employer must justify the necessity of the non-competition clause and, if it is invoked, compensate the employee for the limitation in finding new work.

The bill will probably be offered for internet consultation this year, the lawyer knows. That no longer matters for this case.