The world we live in is full of mysterious places that defy logic and surprise everyone who visits them. Nature is capable of creating incredible destinations in which things happen that seem like the work of magic and that scientists try to explain, sometimes without success.

Canada is one of those places where nature abounds and the mysteries emerge. Among its spectacular landscapes, a destination stands out that thousands of people visit every year to live a unique experience that seems straight out of a science fiction movie. We talk about Magnetic Hillan enclave that will leave you speechless.

A place that defies gravity

Magnetic Hill, Canada. Wikipedia/Mhsheikholeslami

If your Canadian friend told you that there was a place where gravity couldn’t do its job, you probably wouldn’t believe him, but it’s true, and it’s located in New Brunswick. This maritime province in eastern Canada hides a very special secret.

Upon reaching Magnetic Hill you will find a imposing hill and hundreds of people with their cars doing things that don’t make much sense. When you stop your vehicle and leave it in neutral, it will start to ascend on its own without you doing absolutely anything, and that is the great mystery of this destination.

An optical illusion unique in the world

In reality it is a downhill issue. itonggg/iStockphoto

But don’t worry, there is no ghost pulling your car nor has it taken on a life of its own, it is a phenomenon that has a explanation of the simplest. What happens at Magnetic Hill is nothing more and nothing less optical illusion that plays with your mind.

What appears to be a large ascending hill, is actually a downhill. It’s hard to believe, but nature has been able to create a place where the world seems to be upside down. Therefore, when you stop the car it begins to move as if a large magnet were dragging it, but the truth is that it is gravity doing its job and pushing the car down naturally.

