The Christian Lawyers Foundation has filed a complaint against the leader of Podemos in Palma, Lucía Muñoz, and against the illustrator Lluïsa Febrer for the poster created to promote an LGTBI party in the Revetla of Sant Sebastià.

The poster shows the patron saint of ‘Ciutat’ with a sobrasada on his genitals and a saint whose private parts are being touched by a demon.

The organization considers that both Podemos and the illustrator could have committed a crime of ridicule and hatred: “The poster shows San Sebastián with a sobrasada on his private parts and a demon who is going to perform fellatio on him,” he lamented. this organization, which has also denounced the representation of a Saint being masturbated by a demon and of Jesus Christ himself as a DJ.

In its letter to the judge, Christian Lawyers also refers to a social media publication by Muñoz in which he assures that “Sant Sebastià is a gay icon” and says that “they hope there is no controversy because the poster is offensive.” For Christian Lawyers this is a “clear example” that the poster was made knowing that it would be offensive to Catholics.

The organization of jurists also considers that both Podemos in Palma and the illustrator could have committed a crime of ridicule and another of hate, which is why it has demanded the immediate removal of this poster.

For Christian Lawyers, this is “a clear sign that the poster was made knowing that it would be offensive to Catholics.”

“This is a gratuitous and unnecessary attack to advertise musical performances. Once again, what it shows is the feeling of impunity that exists in Spain when Catholics are attacked,” said the president of the organization, Poland Castellanos.

Poster designed by Lluïsa Febrer for the festival in Plaza Santa Eulàlia.