Mr. fasted (Dubai)

The Godolphin horses, under the supervision of Charlie Appleby and led by William Buick, continued their brilliance by achieving a well-deserved double. Trainer Bobat Simar and the Irish rider Taj O’Shea also achieved a double on the tenth evening of the Dubai Racing Carnival at the Meydan Racecourse, which consisted of 9 rounds for purebred Arabian and crossbred horses. The total prize money is about two million dirhams, sponsored by DP World.

Godolphin's “Great Truth”, supervised by Charlie Appleby and driven by William Buick, won the main race award for the Dubai Trophy title, with a total prize money of 350,000 dirhams, in the sixth heat for a distance of 1,200 metres. The champion recorded a time of 1:09:44 minutes.

Godolphin's second victory, under the supervision of Charlie Appleby and led by William Buick, came in the seventh heat, over a distance of 2,410 metres, for the Fizerbad Equalizer title, with a prize of 300,000 dirhams, which was recorded by the horse “Rolling Dynasty”, with a time of 2:27:65 minutes.

The “Falcon of Arabia” of the Falcon Racing team, supervised by Bobat Simar and led by Taj Oshi, surprised his competitors in the third half over a distance of 1400 meters, recording 1:23:77 minutes.

The second victory came for trainer Bobat Simar and jockey Taj Oshi, via the horse “Never Show Weeknes” by Faryati Hai, in the fifth heat, over a distance of 2000 metres, and the champion recorded a time of 2:04:57 minutes.

The horse was confirmed to be “unleashed” to the countryside stables, under the supervision of Dr. Jaber Bitar, led by Richard Mullen, demonstrated his remarkable brilliance, winning by 19 lengths over his nearest competitor, in the first half of the 1,600-metre race, designated for purebred Arabian horses, recording 1:44:92 minutes.

“Condor Bassa” for the Gulf Racing Club, supervised by Fawzi Nass and driven by Adrie de Vries, won the second half award for the 1600 meters, recording 1:36:12 minutes.

“Mountainbatten” by Mehmat Ali, supervised by Musabah Al Muhairi and led by Michael Barzalona, ​​won the fourth race award for a distance of 1,600 metres, recording a time of 1:35:85 minutes.

“Problems”, owned by owner and coach Salem Rashid bin Ghadeer, and led by Royston French, won the title of the eighth heat for a distance of 1200 metres, recording 1:12:10 minutes.

The final champion was “Inter Yessi” for LKK Racing, supervised by Simon Wade Crisford, and driven by Julium Sheppard, in the ninth heat for a distance of 2000 metres, and the champion recorded a time of 2:02:23 minutes.