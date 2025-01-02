From north to south, Italy fall in love with its cities full of history, its quiet towns that seem anchored in time and its wonderful natural landscapes. The regions of Lazio, Tuscany, Veneto and Lombardia are some of the most visited in the nation, and these have Rome, Florence, Venice and Milan as their capitals, respectively. Other areas such as the Amalfi Coast, the Cinque Terre and the Dolomites also attract large numbers of tourists.

However, there is a region that goes more unnoticed despite all the treasures it hides. Calabria, the tip of the bootsurprises with its beaches with crystal-clear waters and cities as interesting and beautiful as Catanzaro, Cosenza or Regio de Calabria.

The most varied landscapes in Catanzaro

The southernmost region of mainland Italy extends over more than 15 thousand square kilometers, with such varied landscapes that we can walk between steep mountains and then relax on sandy beaches bathed by the Tyrrhenian and Ionian seas. The capital of Calabria is the city of Catanzarowhere we can visit monuments such as the Duomo, the Church of Santa Teresa and the Normanna Tower. In search of quieter places, we will also reach the gardens of Villa Trieste and the Belvedere, which gives us a unique panoramic view of the Fiumarella valley and the Gulf of Squillace.

Catanzaro (Italy). Italy tourism

The province of the same name also offers us beautiful white sand beaches on the Ionian Coast (for example, in Sovereign) to relax in the summer months, as well as a ski resort in the Sulla plateau perfect to enjoy during the winter. Added to all this is the archaeological site of Scolaciumwith the remains of the pre-Roman settlement of Skylletion, and the village of Belcastrobuilt at the foot of a castle.

From the nature of Consenza to the history of Crotone

In the northern part of the region we find the province of Consenza. Its capital of the same name shines with monumental buildings, stately palaces and beautiful churches. Likewise, these lands boast abundant nature, which we can explore in the Pollino National Park. In this protected area, unique adventures await us, from entering the Grotta del Romito in Papasidero and discovering its prehistoric vestiges to practicing rafting in the gorges of the Lao River. The town of Amantea and the beaches of Praia a Mare, Tortora Marina, Roseto Capo Spulico and Rocca Imperiale Marina are other essential spots in the province.

Old town of Cosenza (Italy). Marco Rubino

For its part, between Consenza and Catanzaro it makes its way Crotone and its capital of the same name. The city was an ancient Greek colony from the 8th century BC and the place where the philosopher founded the Pythagorean school. Here we cannot miss the Cathedral of Santa María Assunta and the archaeological zone of Capo Colonna. The towns of Santa Severina and Le Castellathe Capo Rizzuto Marine Reserve, the Vergari River Park complete the tourist offer.





Discover the south in Vibo-Valentia and Reggio Calabria

We now pass to the southern part of Calabria, where we find the province of Vibo-Valentia. In the city of Vibo we cannot miss the Norman-Swabian castle and the Belvedere Grande viewpoint. For its part, Pizzo and the church of Piedigrotta, the ruins of Mileto and the Charterhouse of Serra San Bruno are also essential stops. And of course, the jewel in the crown: Tropea and its spectacular sanctuary of Santa María.

Sanctuary of Santa Maria dell’Isola di Tropea. Getty Images/iStockphoto

And finally, in the southernmost part of the region we can visit Reggio Calabria. The city of the same name extends along the coast facing the Strait of Messina and the island of Sicily. We will not be able to leave without first passing through the Archaeological Museum of Reggio Calabria and contemplating the famous Riace Bronzestwo Greek statues from the 5th century BC. Added to this is a walk along the Falcomatà promenade and a visit to the Aragonese castle.

