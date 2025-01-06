The menopause comes to all of us, and although we know that it is part of life, sometimes, we are not fully prepared for what it entails. The body begins to change in ways that we don’t always understand, and those hot flashes, insomnia, and mood swings become part of our daily lives. Whether we like it or not, it is a stage that we all go through and, Although it may feel challenging, we are not alone in this.

Suddenly, It seems that the body has its own agenda. The metabolism becomes slower and that fat that was not there before begins to accumulate right where we least want it: in the abdomen. It doesn’t matter if we eat the same thing as always, the body responds differently. And of course, it is frustrating to see that what used to work to keep us in shape no longer gives the same results. It’s as if our body is playing tricks on us.

In that attempt to regain control, many of us fall into fast diets or we become obsessed with following the latest food fads. They promise us quick results and sometimes we cling to them in the hope of looking and feeling better. But, to be honest, how many of these diets end up leaving us exhausted or unmotivated? The pressure to maintain an image can take its toll on us.

In fact, according to a nutritionist expert in menopause, Sandra Moñino Costa (@nutritionat_), one of the biggest mistakes that women make during menopause in terms of diet is removing a nutrient that, in reality, is truly important for us: fats.

Sandra Moñino says that in menopause, We greatly restrict fats in our diet for fear of gaining weight. However, this causes symptoms to increase because hormones are composed of this nutrient.

The expert nutritionist warns that fats are essential at any stage, “but in this one, they are much more important, since all foods rich in fat also contain nutrients necessary in this process.” For what she herself gives us five fats that should never be missing during our diet when we go through the stage of menopause.

Blue fish rich in omega-3 According to Moñino, this food helps reduce inflammation and hydrate our mucous membranes.

According to Moñino, this food helps reduce inflammation and hydrate our mucous membranes. Fruits like avocado or coconut.

Nuts and seeds: the first ones are better toasted and the second ones ground or hydrated

the first ones are better toasted and the second ones ground or hydrated olive oil and olives, even though we are so afraid of olives.

even though we are so afraid of olives. Goat or sheep dairy and better if they are fermented.





