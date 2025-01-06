In Spain, the sale of motorcycles and light vehicles exceeded 225,000 registered units in 2023which represented an increase of more than 11% compared to the 2022 data, according to the Anesdor employer’s association. Likewise, the marketing of motorcycles is the main protagonist, with almost 200,000 sold last year.

Of this figure, most were 125 cc scootersbecause at the moment they can be piloted once the B permit is valid for three years, therefore, it is a very useful means of transportation. However, this 2024, the Voge 900 DSX, which is a trail motorcycle, is competing to enter the ranking one of the best sellers in our country.

What features does the Voge 900 DSX have?

The Chinese firm’s trail bike has an inline twin-cylinder engine of 895 cubic centimeters and that develops a maximum power of 70 kW or 95 HP. Likewise, the Voge 900 DSX engine has a 270-degree crankshaft with DOHC 8-valve liquid cooling.

On the other hand, it is a motorcycle that It is characterized by its trail design and is focused on road trips.. Finally, it should be noted that it is on the market at a price of only 9,192 euros and that it offers a limited 35 kW version to be able to pilot it with the A2 license.

What motorcycles that are not scooters sell the most in Spain?

Archive image of a Honda ADV 350 Sling

According to data for the year 2023 provided by the motos.net portal, the motorcycle that was not a scooter that was sold the most last year It was the 125 cc Honda ADV 350 and which reached 3,828 registrations. In second position was the Kawasaki Z900 with 2,602 motorcycles sold.

Closing the podium We find the Honda X-ADV 750 that reached 2,169 units. Completing the ranking of the 10 best-selling motorcycles are the Honda Forza 350 with 2,140 registrations, the Yamaha , the Yamaha MT (1,462) and the BMW R 1250 GS (1,352)





What elements does the DGT recommend for motorists?

The General Directorate of Traffic has imposed new regulations that requires motorcycle riders to wear full-face helmets or approved modular and also gloves authorized by the institution on interurban roads.

Besides, recommends the use of appropriate pants that have protectionas well as wearing specific boots. Thanks to these safety elements, the DGT specifies that serious injuries such as bone fractures and, above all, burns due to contact with the asphalt are avoided.