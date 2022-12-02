Is this the most beautiful BMW M4? It appears so…

Much has been written about the nose of the BMW M4 (which the BMW M3 also has). And no, it’s not a case of Stockholm syndrome that we miss the nose when we don’t see it. But it does take some getting used to. An important aspect is the color and configuration of the car.

The M4 was introduced at the time in the color ‘M Sao Paulo Gelb’ with a ‘Yas Marina Blau’ interior and heavily styled 826M wheels. Very original, but maybe it was just too much of a good thing. Everything screamed for attention and not always in a positive way. So what to do?

Is this the most beautiful BMW M4?

Well, we get these pictures forwarded from KW Automotive and now we see how it can be done. The plates are there to showcase the new KW V4 Clubsport coilovers available for the BMW M4 (and the M3). This has been developed specifically with track days in mind. They have also devised this set especially for the BMW M4 with rear-wheel drive.

According to its makers, the KW V4 Clubsport kit is almost identical to the parts they supply for the M4 GT3 race cars. There is a difference in the settings for the dampers. This is possible in five ways with the M4 GT3 and only in 2 ways with the KW V4 Clubsport.

Classic look

But it is the rest of the configuration that appeals to us. The M4 is in fact dark green in color, making the grille and other details a little less noticeable. Instead of BMW’s very eye-catching rims, BBS LM rims have been fitted, a classic two-piece wheel that has been in production unchanged for many years. It gives the M4 a slightly more classic look.

The only thing is the spoiler. That must be your thing. Looks like it comes from AC Schnitzer and actually fulfills a function. With 510 hp serious speeds are possible, a little pressure on the rear axle is not wrong. The parts are immediately available and not cheap at all. But yes, then you have the most beautiful BMW M4.

