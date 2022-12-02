And federal appeals court judges in Atlanta unanimously overturned a Florida judge’s order to appoint this expert, which had temporarily prevented federal investigators from using the documents in their criminal investigation, according to AFP.

On August 8, the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s residence in Florida, and seized boxes containing thousands of classified documents, which the former Republican president did not return upon leaving the White House, despite repeated requests.

It is noteworthy that some of these documents are classified as “defense secrecy”.

Federal investigators suspect that the former president violated the US espionage law, which strictly regulates possession of classified documents..

For his part, Trump confirmed that these documents were “declassified.”

On Thursday, the Court of Appeals ruled that the search and seizure of documents on August 8 “was not illegal”, and that the judge in the Florida court “does not have the authority to limit the access of the Ministry of Justice, which is leading the investigation, to those documents.”.

The decision of the Court of Appeal gives Special Prosecutor Jack Smith, who was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland in November, the freedom to investigate Trump in the case, as well as regarding his role in the events that preceded the storming of the Capitol by his supporters on January 6, 2021.