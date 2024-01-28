His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, visited Global Pharma, one of the most prominent pharmaceutical companies in the country and the region and owned by Dubai Investments, as part of a series of field tours by His Excellency to industrial sector facilities in the country.

The visit comes within the framework of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology’s keenness to communicate directly with partners in the sector to enable national industries and enhance their growth and competitiveness, especially in vital and priority areas, including the pharmaceutical industry sector in the country.

Development plans

His Excellency and the accompanying delegation listened to an extensive explanation from Khalid bin Kalban, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Investments and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Global Pharma, about the company’s reality and its future plans and ambitions in the pharmaceutical sector.

His Excellency also reviewed the plans to develop the company's facilities and enhance the participation of Emirati talent in the sector, in addition to the company's efforts in the therapeutic fields by offering new products that meet the needs of the health sector in accordance with the highest quality standards.

The visitors learned about Global Pharma’s efforts to enter into partnerships and cooperation agreements with Emirati, regional and international bodies, including the integrated industrial partnership for sustainable economic development under the umbrella of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, to strengthen relations and exchange experiences in the field of pharmaceutical industries, in a way that keeps pace with developments in the pharmaceutical sector and enhances the competitiveness of products. Nationalism.

Emirati leadership

On this occasion, His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber said: “In line with the directives and support of the leadership, the industrial sector in the country has witnessed an important development over the past years, which has enhanced its contribution to the diversification and sustainability of the national economy, and consolidated the country’s position as a regional and global destination attractive for industrial investments.”

He added: “As part of the Ministry’s efforts to support the growth and competitiveness of the sector, we are keen to conduct field tours to see the development and growth of industrial companies in the country. Global Pharma represents a distinguished Emirati model in the pharmaceutical industry in terms of the quality, reliability and competitiveness of its products that are exported to many markets.” the world”.

He said: “The National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology aims to support the growth of industrial companies and enable them to develop their businesses, benefit from the competitive advantages available in the country, attract investments, support the flexibility of supply chains, and enhance efforts to achieve self-sufficiency in strategic products. Today, I was pleased to learn about Global Pharma’s experience in growth and innovation, and its role in meeting the needs of the local market.”

For his part, Khalid bin Kalban said: “We were honored by the visit of His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber to the Global Pharma facility, which is considered one of the most prestigious pharmaceutical companies that was established more than 25 years ago in the UAE. This visit is of special importance, as it reflects the ongoing cooperation between the Dubai Investments Group of Companies and the government. This partnership constitutes an enabling element to push the pharmaceutical sector in the UAE to new heights and levels. Based on its position as an active contributor to the “Integrative Industrial Partnership for Sustainable Economic Development” launched by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, Global Pharma is committed to its role in exploring opportunities for partnership and cooperation that will support and enhance the growth of the pharmaceutical sector in the UAE.”

His Excellency was briefed on the company's plans to expand regionally and internationally, as it has a large share of sales in the region, and its annual sales reach 450 million dirhams, and the company has witnessed 100% growth over the past five years, which indicates its great successes. Global Pharma is the second largest pharmaceutical company in the country and the first pharmaceutical company established in the Emirate of Dubai.

During the visit, His Excellency was accompanied by His Excellency Abdullah Al Shamsi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Industrial Development Sector, His Excellency Dr. Rashid Al Nuaimi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector, His Excellency Tariq Al Hashimi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Advanced Technology Sector, and His Excellency Dr. Farah Al Zarouni, Assistant Undersecretary for the Specifications Sector. And legislation.

Participating in the round from Global Pharma were Mohammed Saeed Al Raqbani, Director General of Dubai Industrial Investment Company and member of the Board of Directors of Global Pharma, Dr. Maryam Galdari, Advisor to the Board of Directors of Global Pharma, and Bassem Al Barahma, General Manager of Global Pharma.

Global Pharma

Global Pharma, a Dubai Investments-owned company, was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Dubai Investments Park. The manufacturing facility has an area of ​​27,000 square metres, and the annual plant capacity allows it to produce 300 million tablets, 150 million capsules and over 7 million liters of dry and liquid medicines.

Global Pharma currently owns three factories equipped with the latest equipment to provide medicines in the Middle East and North Africa region according to the best advanced digital technologies, as the company previously obtained a high rating in the Industrial Technology Transformation Index.

Global Pharma manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical products including cardiovascular medications, anti-ulcer medications, diabetes medications, anti-arthritic medications, analgesics including non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, respiratory disease medications, antihistamine formulations, anti-infective medications, and nutritional supplements. Multivitamins and herbal medicines from UAE.

The company continues to expand the scope of its investments in various medical fields by introducing new products to meet the needs of patients, in addition to its strong position at the regional level, as the manufacturing facilities of Global Pharma hold a certificate of compliance with the best available manufacturing practices, in addition to being certified by All health authorities in the Middle East – the Gulf Cooperation Council, the Saudi Food and Drug Administration – the Levant, Africa and the Commonwealth of Independent States.