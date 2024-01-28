“You need a lot of good games to get to that number,” said Draisaitl. It was “special” to achieve 16 wins. “It's an incredible run. We want to continue it,” emphasized the striker. Because Edmonton is “not in a position to take its foot off the gas”. The explanation for the problems at the start of the season was simple: “We knew we were a good team. But if self-confidence is lacking, that accounts for more than 50 percent.”