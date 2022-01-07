THE TRUTH Murcia Friday, 7 January 2022, 10:23



Children’s Lottery it’s over. The draw has started with the drums turning and thus the 2022 draw began. It has been many days that it has been possible to buy Lottery of the special draw of the

January 6th and they have been on sale until 10:00 pm on Tuesday 5 and on the same day from 11:45 pm, the online sale was also completed. Whether you have bought the ticket on your own or if you have shared it with someone, you only have to check if you chose the number correctly and find out if you have earned some money to face the January cost with more ease.

The draw has ended with the first prize of the Lotería del Niño that leaves 200,000 for each tenth. Although after these five figures came out, the refunds have been extracted. This year the State Lottery and Betting team have paraded again to distribute all the prizes. The children have not been able to sing the graceful numbers, but the public has returned to make an appearance. The second prize is endowed with 75,000 euros per tenth and 750,000 euros for the series. While the third prize leaves 25,000 euros for each tenth and 250,000 euros if you have the complete series.

If your case is to share a tenth, you should have taken all measures to avoid problems when collecting the prize if you are lucky. The first thing you should do is to write down that it is a shared tenth, make a copy for each participant and leave it signed by all together with the ID number of each one and the part on which each one bets. In this way, if the time comes to collect a prize from the Lotería del Niño 2022, it is recommended that all those who are part of the tenth go to the bank to identify themselves as well as the percentage of participation that corresponds to them. This will show that the money will be divided and the gift tax will not be levied. The bank will deposit the prize in an account held by the person in charge who will be in charge of re-apportioning it.

Security measures must also be taken when buying shares offered by supporters’ clubs, associations or other organizations. It is that, with the same tenth, different people play who may be strangers. It is a way of playing that does not involve the administrations, but it is legal. To avoid problems, it is essential that the purchased participation includes the data of the number of the tenth, what it has cost and the prize for which it is played.

All the prizes of the Lotería del Niño

How the Lottery of the Child works



State Lottery and Betting offers the opportunity to live from the stalls of the State Lottery and Betting Hall on

Extraordinary Draw of the Children’s Lottery. Although this year the capacity has been reduced by the pandemic. Last year was the first time that the public did not attend the draw due to Covid-19, but in 2022, with normality closer thanks to vaccines, the most loyal fans will be able to hear how the numbers sing.

How to verify that a number of the Lotería del Niño is awarded

However, the rest of Spaniards have been able to continue from their home or at their workplace

the Lottery of the Child from approximately 12.00. At this same time the drums begin to turn and the draw officially begins, which lasts about half an hour. From that moment you will be able to find out everything that happens on the day: winning numbers, graceful places, the most anecdotal and the details of the draw. It is also very useful for those who have bought a tenth and are outside of Spain. In addition, from THE TRUTH you can

check your tenth of Lotería del Niño in a very simple way.

The operation is fast and orderly, since the

Children’s Lottery prizes they are discovered in ascending order of money. Five drums are placed on the stage, one for each figure of the winning number, from which the children are taking the balls. Schoolchildren have a voice in this raffle that ends Christmas. During the course of the draw, the balls travel through the trumpet until the little ones announce the graceful numbers. First, the three awarded withdrawals come out and then the numbers of two, three and four completions. Finally, the three main awards are announced, making millions of Spaniards throughout the country lucky.