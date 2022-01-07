I.In the past few months, everyone’s attention has been focused on smartwatches and sports watches when they talk about wearables, i.e. electronic devices that are worn on the body. But it doesn’t always have to be a watch. In the future, in-ear earphones with temperature measurement are conceivable or glasses that measure the heart rate or blood sugar level as part of a part-time job.

An unusual wearable in the shape of a ring has been on the market for almost ten years. The Oura ring from the Finnish company Oura Health has been available in a third version since autumn, which we tried out for some time. The ring is available with different diameters, you will be sent a trial set with eight plastic rings so that you can determine the correct size. Then you choose the color: silver, gold or two shades of black. The ring is made of titanium, it is not round, but has a flattened side, and on the inside it is not smooth like a jewelry ring, but there are a number of sensors. Three of them, the size of the head of a pin, can be felt while wearing them.