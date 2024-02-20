'The Lord of the Skies 9' has just completed its first week on the air and the tension is unsustainable. The war between Aurelius and 'The Cape' will exceed all limits and create anxiety among the members of the Casillas family, who, although they want to distance themselves from the past, will not be able to escape the tragedy. On the other hand, Ismael will be in the sights of the DEA, which will devise a plan in order to capture him. Will they succeed?

The preview of episode 6 of the successful Telemundo series ends with Aurelio being threatened with a gun: will it be his definitive end? To answer these and other questions, we invite you to read the following note, in which we will tell you everything you need to know about the premiere of the new episode of fiction.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 6 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9'

When is chapter 6 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' released?

Episode 6 'The Lord of the Skies 9' is scheduled to premiere TODAY, Tuesday, February 20, 2024. This American production series, filmed entirely in Mexico, was created by the former Colombian drug trafficker and writer Andres Lopezhaving its debut in 2013. Since its launch, it has established itself as one of the most outstanding works in its category, obtaining wide recognition and positive evaluation from the public.

What time does 'The Lord of the Skies 9', chapter 6, come out?

The new episode of season 9 of 'The Lord of the heavens' will be available from 10:00 pm (Eastern Time) and 9:00 pm (Central Time) in the United States. In addition, the audience in Latin America will also be able to enjoy this production. Below are the premiere schedules in various countries in the region:

Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua: 9.00 pm

9.00 pm Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Panama: 10.00 pm

10.00 pm Venezuela, Bolivia, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic: 11.00 pm

11.00 pm Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Brazil, Paraguay:12.00 am

Where to see chapter 6 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9'?

'The Lord of the Skies 9' is an exclusive production of Telemundo, so its new episode can only be seen through its television signal. Below are the channels through which you will have the option to enjoy this series on different television services:

Telemundo – United States

DirecTV (406 – 407)

Dish Network (835 – 836 – 6168 – 6913 – 6936).

Telemundo – Mexico

Total Play (277)

Izzi (205 – 912)

Sky (415 and 1226)

Megacable (214 and 1214).

Telemundo – Peru

DirecTV (231)

Movistar TV (20 – 112 – 756)

Claro TV (60)

Star Globalcom (18).

Telemundo – Argentina

Antinina (99)

DirecTV (231)

Telecenter (308 – 1081)

Gigared (650)

Cablevision (331)

Express (609 – 842)

Claro TV (323)

Cablevisión Flow (331).

Telemundo – Chile

DirecTV (231)

Movistar TV (381)

Claro TV (145 – 645)

YouVes HD (318)

Entel TV HD (149)

Coastal Cable (19 – 305)

GTD/Telsur (142 – 868)

Zapping (47).

Telemundo – Colombia

DirecTV (231)

Claro TV (446 – 1446)

Movistar TV (381)

TiGO (150 – 160 – 367)

Digital Express Connection (12)

Colcable (24 – 30 – 72)

ETB (181).

Telemundo – Venezuela

DirecTV Simple TV (231)

Movistar TV (381)

Inter Satellite (318)

Inter (28)

Netuno (11)

Planet Cable (65)

Image Cable (44)

Beatable (18).

How to watch 'The Lord of the Skies 9' ONLINE?

If it is not possible for you to follow the new episode of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' through the Telemundo screens, the medium itself offers you the alternative of accessing said chapter through its website. Additionally, the complete chapters of the series are available in the app. Peacockan exclusive platform for the United States public.

In this application, all previous seasons of the series are also available, allowing viewers to relive the most notable moments of the plot. A similar option is offered on the ViXwhere the eight previous seasons are accessible, facilitating the review of the evolution of the series so far.

What is 'The Lord of the Skies' season 9 about?

Telemundo's synopsis of'The Lord of the Skies 9' points out the following: “Aurelio, in an attempt to contain his criminal empire, agrees to a peace pact with the Mexican Government, but the tranquility is broken when his son is arrested. This event triggers the reappearance of his violent nature, leading him to attack the country to neutralize his enemies.”

What is the cast of 'The Lord of the Skies 9'?

Rafael Amaya as Aurelio Casillas

Carmen Aub as Rutila Casillas

Iván Arana as Ismael Casillas

Africa Zavala as 'Mecha' de la Cruz

Isabella Castillo as Diana Ahumada

Robinson Díaz as 'El Cabo'

Itatí Cantoral as Belén San Román

Arturo Peniche as Flavio San Román

Aleida Núñez as Nina 'The Monarch'

Julio Bracho as Ricardo Almenar

Jason Romo as Diego Bustamante

Carla Carrillo as Amanda Almenar

Maricela González as Eunice Lara 'La Felina'.

