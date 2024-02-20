Measure published in the “DOU” this Tuesday (Feb 20) was authorized at the request of the Federal Police

The FNSP (National Public Security Force) was authorized to remain in the Sararé Indigenous Land (TI), in Mato Grosso, in support of the Funai (National Foundation of Indigenous Peoples), for another 90 days. The measure was published in GIVE (Official Diary of the Union) this Tuesday (20.Feb.2024). Here's the complete (PDF – 126 kB).

According to Funai, the presence of agents in the region makes it possible to carry out Operation Sararé, with inspection and security actions, through integration with indigenous bodies, environmental police and security and judicial forces.

The measure was taken in 2022, due to a court decision motivated by a civil action filed by the MPF (Federal Public Ministry). According to the process, at the time, the region concentrated the activity of around 5,000 miners who were involved in illegal gold extraction.

Located in the municipalities of Vila Bela da Santíssima Trindade, Conquista D'Oeste and Nova Lacerda, the territory, which has 67,420 hectares, has been approved since 1985. According to Funai, mineral exploration in the region is old, which makes the IT a target for illegal mining activities since the 1990s.

In addition to direct inspection, Funai maintains a Remote Monitoring Center, which visualizes indigenous territories through satellite images, through which it was able to observe an increase in irregular exploitation in 2023.

At the time, the institution recommended the role of the Interministerial Deintrusion Committee to the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples. According to the agency, the region has already been receiving actions to remove miners from the land since last year.

STATE OF PARÁ

The National Force will also continue to operate in the municipalities of Tomé-Açu and Acará, in the northeast of the state of Pará. The ordinance that authorizes the extension of the agents' activities for 60 days is also published in the Official Gazette of the Union.

The region also faces violent episodes involving the Turé-Mariquita Indigenous Land, the smallest demarcated territory in the country, with 147 hectares; the quilombola communities Alto Acará and Nova Betel; in addition to the Turiwara people, in the Ramal Braço Grande community, who live on land that has not yet been demarcated.

According to the ordinance, the presence of the National Force was requested by the Federal Police, in conjunction with the public security bodies of the state of Pará. The contingent to be made available will comply with the planning defined by the board of directors of the MJSP (Ministry of Justice and Public Security).

With information from Brazil Agency.