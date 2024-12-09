In the last 100 years, Leganés has experienced one of the most important demographic explosions in the entire national territory. The population of our municipality has multiplied by 45.13 during the last century, going from 4,224 inhabitants to the current ones. 194,084. The relevance of this explosion is observed when comparing it with the capital, whose population has multiplied by 4.49 in those same 100 years, or the region, where the number of inhabitants multiplied by 6.58 in that same period. The great turn in the growth curve occurred in the 60s and 70s. Since 1980, growth has been much more sustained. The current figure has made our municipality the fourth largest population in the Community of Madrid, after the capital, Móstoles and Alcalá de Henares.

Leganés has been adapting its services to the demands required by a changing society over all these years. Our population has gone from having a high percentage of those born outside the city to reaching close to 20% currently born in the municipality. Likewise, there has been a sharp decline in our residents compared to those born in other provinces of Spain. The figure has been exchanged for inhabitants born in other countries.

This sociological population scenario has promoted a profile of Leganenses that is very different from that of four decades ago. And this new profile has been demanding from the different public administrations the appearance of changing vital ecosystems in which the creation of educational, health infrastructures, commercial parks, industrial estates or scientific parks have opened a vital expectation to a generation of neighbors who are finding in Leganes ‘A city to live in and to experience’.

For 25 years, our city has hosted the headquarters of the Polytechnic School of the Carlos III University of Madrid, one of the university educational benchmarks in all of Europe. From his hand, in collaboration with the Community of Madrid and the Leganés City Council, ‘Leganés Tecnológico’ was born. Nearly three million square meters developed in three phases with the broad concept of technological-industrial park, scientific and tertiary commercial that allows to boost the economy of Leganés, the south of the region and the Community of Madrid.









Leganés is, without a doubt, due to its proximity to the capital of Spain and its privileged location and the network of roads that surround the town, an ideal enclave for companies regardless of the sector. Companies that will come to join the current municipality and, also and above all, the future Leganés in which we are already working together with the ‘Metrópoli Foundation’. Our idea is that ‘The future Leganés is everyone’s Leganés’ and that ‘everyone’ is neither exclusive nor competitive: we are one of the most important carriages of the economic locomotive of Spain, the Community of Madrid.

Our aspiration, for which we work, and in which we want to embark as many ‘dreamers’ as possible with their feet on the ground, involves the vast majority of these new generations of Leganenses voluntarily completing their life cycle. in our municipality.

Boys and girls born here have the best options for Primary and Secondary educational training. That they can complete their training as adolescents in our institutes or in ‘the City of Vocational Training’, it is not in vain that we have recognized vocational training centers for its excellence at the national level. That they also agree to study at one of the best universities in the world. And, after this stage, get a job that allows them to establish their family life in the city where they have grown up.

There are already many names and surnames of young people who complete this life cycle. Daniel García González, national research prize for young people in 2023, is as much an example as he is a reference.

Daniel exemplifies my ideal as mayor. He was born, studied and works as a professor at the University. All this without leaving our city. He will soon make the leap into the business world in Leganés, the city to live in and to experience.