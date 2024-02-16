













Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot reveals the date of its next DLC and the great battles it will present to us









The videos circulating online of this DLC for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot focus, first, in a fight between Goten and Goku, which occurs in the original anime and manga by Akira Toriyama.

The curious thing is that we already see Goku in action in his blue gi fighting with a Goten who is in his youthful appearance. The great thing about this duel is that we already see new techniques in the protagonist of the series as well as in his son, who seems to have never abandoned his training.

Source: Bandai Namco

Another advance is also circulating which reveals a little of the coexistence between Pan and Goku, as well as a bit of the combat that happens between the two. If that were not enough, we also have images of the Martial Arts Tournament and the respective family reunions.

The ending occurs when it is already possible to appreciate the long-awaited duel between Goku and Uub. Now, at the end, you can see what could already be the last duel between Goku and Vegeta, or at least that's what this second trailer makes us see.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, what price are the season passes?

Are you excited about the content that will come for this Dragon Ball game? Well, we'll tell you how you can get it.

In case you already have Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, we can tell you that there are already two season passes and these are the prices:

Season Pass 1: Battle of the Gods, Golden Frieza and Future Trunks: PS Store – 24.99 USD, Xbox – 499 MXN.

Season Pass 2: Bardock, Martial Arts Tournament and Goku's Last Journey: 39.99 USD, Nintendo Switch – 799 MXN, Xbox – 799 MXN.

