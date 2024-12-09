The Canadian city of Vancouver has witnessed the historic moment of the closing of the largest and highest-grossing tour in history: the ‘Eras ​​Tour’ by Taylor Swift. The singer from Pennsylvania must be physically and mentally exhausted, but if you take a look at her checking account you will see that it has been worth it because a good part of the 2.2 billion euros raised in the 152 concerts she has given has gone there. in 51 cities around the world between March 17 (starting in Glendale, California) and December 8, this past Sunday in Canada.

The tour has had 10 million spectators with an average of 65,000 per concert, and has toured many countries in North America, Latin America, Asia, Oceania and Europe, including of course its double at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium in Madrid. According to Forbes, the American singer has individually earned between ten and thirteen million dollars per recital.

But the real figures are substantially higher since they do not include the profits derived from the sale of merchandising such as t-shirts, posters and everything else one can think of (fans spent an average of 35 euros per person, generating about 420 million in extra income), nor from other related products such as the documentary ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ directed by Sam Wrench, which in January of this year had already raised $261.6 million worldwide. world; or the book about the tour ‘The Eras Tour Book’, which has sold almost a million copies (at $39.99 each), being the most successful publishing launch of the year according to the Associated Press.

Other curious figures from the ‘Eras ​​Tour’ are the 60 different dresses that the artists have worn during the tour concerts, which have had an average duration of 3 hours and a repertoire of about 40 songs, or the million luminous bracelets distributed. Also the 2.3 degrees on the Richter scale that caused his fans in Seattle to dance while ‘Shake It Off’ was playing in Seattle. It is also incredible that 37 million dollars in tickets were sold in pre-sale in just a few hours, and that on the first day they went on sale 2 million tickets were shipped, something never seen before on the Ticketmaster platform. Another of the records that the ‘Eras ​​Tour’ has set is the eight nights at the historic Wembley stadium (with capacity for 90,000 people), surpassing Michael Jackson.









Swift has already surpassed 1,000 million euros in revenue by the end of 2023, and if she had stopped there, she would have already tied the record that Coldplay had established with ‘Music of the Spheres Tour’ and beat Elton John’s, with 900. Behind them are Ed Sheeran and his ‘÷ Tour’ (734 million), U2 with the ‘360° Tour’ (700 million), Harry Styles with the ‘Love On Tour’ (617 million), Pink with ‘Summer Carnival’ (552 million), again Ed Sheeran with ‘+–=÷× Tour’ (550 million), Guns ‘N’ Roses with ‘Not in This Lifetime… Tour’ (550 million), Beyoncé with ‘Renaissance World Tour’ (548 million) and the Rolling Stones with ‘A Bigger Bang Tour’ (528 million).

The economic impact of the tour in the cities visited has also been record-breaking. The mayor of Melbourne (Australia), Sally Capp, told the Australian Broadcasting Company that Swift’s stop in the country in February – seven dates spread between Melbourne and Sydney – would generate 1.2 billion Australian dollars for Melbourne alone, equivalent to about 720 million euros. Tourism agency London & Partners estimated that Swift’s eight concerts in London – three in June and five in August – generated around £300 million for the local economy, citing 700,000 concert-goers. and an increase in flight and hotel reservations.

The California Center for Jobs & the Economy estimated that Swift’s six concerts in Los Angeles in August 2023 generated $320 million for the local economy; The Japan-based Economic Impact Research Laboratory estimated that Swift’s four dates in Tokyo in February would generate 34.1 billion yen (about 215 million euros) for Japan; while Maybank, a Southeast Asian bank, estimated that Swift’s six dates in Singapore would generate up to €340 million in tourism revenue. In Sweden, the impact of the ‘Eras ​​Tour’ was so great that it caused inflation to rise.