Just after New Year's Eve, 3D Realms And Slipgate Ironworks they fired more developers, canceling two games in development. The new layoffs follow the pre-Christmas ones. It should be underlined that the two companies are owned by Embracer Group the giant with feet of clay that is carrying out a profound and dramatic restructuring of its workforce, after the failure to reach an agreement with Bin Salman's Arab gaming fund that would have allowed it to take in $2 billion in financing.

The announcement of the new layoffs was made by the developers themselves, such as Yoeri -Luos- Vleer, who wrote on It was before Christmas that I would be put on another project. That's life.”

The emergence of new layoffs

It should be noted that in a subsequent post, Vleer places all the blame for the situation on Embracer Group. For him, Slipgate had put together an excellent team, working on some notable projects.

The new layoffs were confirmed by Scott Miller of Apogee, one of the creators of the 3D Realms label in the 90s, who also revealed the name of the two canceled games: Core Decay and Combustion, the first a vintage FPS, or boomer shooter if you prefer; the second a dieselpunk action RPG.

Scott Miller talks layoffs

Further confirmation of the situation

Miller set out to hire one or two of the developers firedto soften the blow a bit, but the situation is quite tragic at this point.

The cancellation of Core Decay was also confirmed by the voice actor Gianni Matragrano, who worked on the game and said he was deeply upset by what happened, both for the loss of jobs and for the closure of a project that he considered very valid.

Core Decay no longer exists

In short, those who hoped that layoffs in the videogame industry would slow down after 2023 will unfortunately have to think again, given that the year started in this way.