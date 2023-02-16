—What is the weakness of Isabel Díaz Ayuso in the face of the municipal and regional elections on May 28?

—Let the idea spread among citizens that health care in Madrid does not work.

The sincere response of Miguel Ángel Rodríguez, chief of staff of the regional president, in a report by EL PAÍS, revolutionizes the left-wing opposition to the PP government at the start of this week. The confession, combined with the massive demonstration in defense of public health that toured the capital on Sunday, with the failure in the negotiations to end the strike by primary care doctors, and with the ban on hanging their posters in health centers, focuses the target of Más Madrid, PSOE, and Podemos during the plenary session of control of the regional government held this Thursday at the Madrid Assembly. As Alejandra Jacinto, from Podemos, says to Ayuso: “Even if you don’t like it, you will have public health for breakfast, lunch and even dinner.”

Public health is the lever to bring about a change of government, the strategists on the left are convinced, whatever some polls say right now that coincide in giving the PP the clear winner of the next elections. The fear of losing a basic pillar of the welfare state can mobilize leftist abstentionists, they think in the opposition headquarters. And for this reason, this Thursday, in the plenary session of the Assembly, the spokesmen for the left hammer the issue over and over again, making Ayuso ugly, asking and cross-examining her, surrounding her with data and opinions. Because here, they think, the elections are going to be played.

“She will go down in history for being the only president to bring out a million people against her health bungling and her government,” Mónica García, the leader of Más Madrid, blurts out. “You are more nervous every day,” she continues. “The last thing is to try to ban posters in health centers. What exactly is the poster that bothers you?” she asks. “The one with no doctor? The one with no pediatrician? The one with no appointment? The one with we haven’t built the health center that we’ve been promising for 10 years?” which reads, written in capital letters, “public health”.

With the same intensity, but different results, Juan Lobato, the leader of the socialists in Madrid, worked hard. “He has prohibited health professionals from reporting on what is happening in public health in Madrid. And I remember his campaign slogan: communism or freedom. Well, what a freedom! ”, he exclaims. “You can ban whatever you want, but the problem is not going to go away (…) You should listen more and ban less,” says Lobato.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

Ayuso answers him by reading a municipal ordinance that coincides with his order for health centers in the idea of ​​preserving the neutrality of public spaces. And he throws: “Does it ring a bell? Its yours. You signed it as mayor of Soto del Real in 2016″.

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, shows photos of health centers with protest posters during the plenary session of the Assembly. Rodrigo Jiménez (EFE)

This counterattack is the only triumphant moment of the Madrid president in a plenary session because the one who navigates with a low profile for her average, although she leaves several detailed descriptions of violations to criticize the criminal reductions for rapists after the approval of the law of yes is yes. The opposition responds with criticism, and Agustín Moreno, a Podemos deputy, stands up with a sign written at the time, which reads 7,291, referring to the elderly who died in residences during the worst of the pandemic.

The regional president is in her favorite terrain when she is summoned with the cape. Each opposition criticism of the health crisis is turned into an argument to strengthen its thesis that the primary care strike is “political” and will continue until the elections. At the same time, the debate serves him to launch slogans to the liking of his electorate such as that “the best public health in Spain is that of the Community of Madrid.” Or to nudge Vox, partner and electoral rival at the same time (“they are on the brink of calling the next demonstration of the left”, she snaps at them). And she also takes advantage of the cameras present to show photos of health centers full of protest posters.

“This is disgusting and we must force it to end, because decorum in public spaces must be defended,” he affirms, to the scandal of the left-wing deputies. “Patients don’t have to put up with their union demands.”

But it is an Ayuso on the defensive, or on the counterattack in the best of cases. The dynamics of the plenary session is a symptom that the winds are not blowing in favor of the interests of the regional president. In fact, the appointment even includes that two toilets chain themselves to the fence of the enclosure and that a dozen demonstrate before Parliament.

Ayuso left Madrid last weekend to visit Israel, which allowed him not to be in the region during Sunday’s demonstration. On his return, however, he happened to her like all travelers who pack their bags hoping that the journey will change them on its own: the problem has not disappeared. It has even gotten worse. And he has opened an unexpected path for the opposition ahead of the regional and municipal elections on May 28.

subscribe here to our daily newsletter about Madrid.