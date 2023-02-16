Intel today announced new Xeon W-3400 and Xeon W-2400 workstation desktop processors (codenamed Sapphire Rapids), the highest performing of which, Xeon w9-3495X, is also the most powerful workstation desktop processor ever designed by Intel. ‘agency. The new Xeons are designed for content creation professionals, such as media and entertainment, engineers, designers and data scientists. With a new computing architecture, faster cores, and new Embedded Multi-die Interconnect Bridge (EMIB) packaging, the Xeon W-3400 and Xeon W-2400 series processors enable increased performance and scalability. Roger Chandler, Intel vice president and general manager, Creator and Workstation Solutions, Client Computing Group, said: “For more than 20 years, Intel has been committed to providing the best workstation platforms for professional PC users everywhere. the world, with a combination of high computing performance and great stability. The new Intel Xeon desktop platform for workstations is specifically designed to unleash the creativity and innovation capacity of content creators, artists, engineers, designers, data scientists and demanding users, built to tackle the most demanding current and future workloads ”.

The new processors support DDR5 RDIMM memory, PCIe Gen 5.0, and Wi-Fi 6E. Support for Intel vPro Enterprise technology, as well as ECC memory and reliability, availability, serviceability (RAS) technologies, ensure optimized uptime. Maximum configuration features up to 56 cores in a single socket: The top-of-the-line Intel Xeon processor w9-3495X features a redesigned memory controller and larger L3 cache, resulting in improvements of up to 28% in single-thread performance and up to 120 percent multithreaded over the previous generation, says Intel. Other platform features include: up to 105 megabytes of L3 cache for better performance and data handling, support for eight DDR5 RDIMM memory channels for up to 4 terabytes of memory capacity, and increased bandwidth for large data sets and memory-intensive workloads, up to 112 PCIe Gen 5.0 CPU lanes on Xeon W-3400 processors and up to 64 PCIe Gen 5.0 CPU lanes on Xeon W-2400 processors for multi-GPU, SSD and network cards , Integrated Intel Wi-Fi 6E, full overclocking support for unlocked processors, including DDR5 XMP 3.0 RDIMM memory overclocking capabilities. Finally, 3rd Generation Intel Deep Learning Boost (AMX, Bfloat16), which delivers more efficient deep learning acceleration for AI training and inference. The Xeon W-3400 and W-2400 workstation processors will be available for pre-order starting February 15, with system availability starting in March. Pricing starts at $359 (Xeon w3-2423) and goes up to $5889 (Xeon w9-3495X).