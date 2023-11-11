Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Razin auction, the second leg of the 17th Al Dhafra Festival, witnessed a large turnout from camel owners on the first day of the launch of the auction, which continues until November 18 in Razin, Abu Dhabi, organized by the Cultural and Heritage Festivals and Programs Management Committee in Abu Dhabi, and in cooperation with the Emirates Heritage Club.

Since the early morning hours, camel caravans began arriving at the Mazayna Razin site to participate in the competitions for the age of the Mafarid Talad, as the camel parades reflect the passion of the people of the Emirates and the people of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, their relationship with camels, their upbringing and care, and their adherence to their authentic customs, ancient traditions, and legacy extending across thousands. The years.

Yesterday morning, the participating camels entered the overnight stalls at the camel auction within the rounds of Sin al-Mafarid (Tilad 1, Talad 2, and Sharak 1) for the Majahim and Local categories, in preparation for presenting them to the sorting committees, as 10 valuable prizes were allocated for each round, with a total of 60 prizes, the results of which will be announced this evening.

The organizing committee for the Razeen auction allocated 730 valuable prizes worth 11 million and 450 thousand dirhams, distributed over 76 races, including 6 races for the local category of camels of Their Highnesses the Sheikhs, 32 races for the local category of camels of tribal people, and 32 races for the category of Al Majahim of camels of tribal people. And 6 rounds for purebred cross-bred camels, within 6 age categories (Mafarid, Haqayeq, Laqaya, Idhaa, Thanaya, Hawal).