Policy makers and a group of health experts and leaders participating from various parts of the world stressed the importance of technology in creating a qualitative shift in the health care delivery system, during the Leadership and Future Foresight Council, which was held within the activities of the Second International Conference on Nursing, Midwifery and Allied Medical Professions, which concluded its work yesterday in Abu Dhabi, under the generous patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme President of the Family Development Foundation “Mother of the Emirates”.

The speakers highlighted the pivotal role of technology in creating a qualitative shift in healthcare delivery, particularly emphasizing the importance of data- and evidence-based care, and integrating artificial intelligence to provide value-based care and improve healthcare outcomes. They also touched on the potential of data and blockchain technologies, Emphasizing: How can these tools enhance the efficiency and transparency of health care systems?

Speakers emphasized the positive impact of digital transformation, citing lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the discussion was a testament to the UAE’s commitment to innovation, flexibility and adaptability in the face of global health challenges.

During the session, Dr. Hatem Faraj Al Ameri, Acting Director of the Health Workforce Oversight Department at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, explained the necessity of an effective health care system led by competent and experienced health cadres, saying: “Our role as leaders in the field of health care is to anticipate future demand and transform… “Predictions turn into opportunities that can be used to improve health services provided to community members, using advanced technology, communication and research, and with the support of a specialized and adaptable workforce.”

The Leadership Council focused on highlighting the importance of planning for the future in the field of health care, praising the UAE’s rapid response during the Corona virus, which was not a surprise, but rather the result of years of emergency preparedness, and the result of its efforts to invest in its infrastructure and advanced digital system.

John Sunil, CEO of Burjeel Holding, said: “The Department of Health has played an effective role in creating an advanced infrastructure and digital system for the health sector in the emirate, which places Abu Dhabi at the forefront of innovation. As for Burjeel Holding, we are pleased to invest in advanced technologies and new service, with the aim of Providing comprehensive and accessible treatment options for patients looking for high-quality care in Abu Dhabi.”

The speakers stressed that no digital algorithms can replace the human touch of nursing and interaction with patients, as nurses play a pivotal role in providing accurate and personalized health care.