You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
The plane was carrying more than 350 passengers.
STR / JIJI PRESS / AFP
The plane carried more than 350 passengers.
The aircraft had landed with more than 350 passengers. This is what is known.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
A plane burst into flames at Tokyo's Haneda airport on the night of January 2 (local time). The Japan Airlines aircraft had landed minutes before with more than 350 passengers.
Flight 516, operated on an Airbus A350-900, came from Hokkaido (in northern Japan).
Although the cause of the fire is unknown, the plane could have started burning after a collision with another Japanese Coast Guard aircraft, according to first reports from the ground, where several fire trucks are trying to put out the fire.
The 379 passengers and crew were evacuated, including eight children, as soon as it began to burn on the airport runway, as images from the public television channel showed. NHK.
【羽田空港日本航空の機体が炎上】
国土交通省東京空港事務所によりますと、羽田空港でJALの旅客機から炎があがっていると聞いているが客が搭乗しているかどうかなどはまだわからない、情報を確認中だと話していました。https://t.co/UGWveQ1hVi#nhk_video pic.twitter.com/s4YDQhcfll
— NHKニュース (@nhk_news) January 2, 2024
The MA722 plane, from the Japan Coast Guard, was preparing to bring aid to Niigata airport due to the earthquake. There were six people in it, whose state of health is unknown.
News in development, expect expansion soon…
*With information from EFE
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#latest #Japan #Airlines #plane #burns #flames #Tokyo #airport #exact #video
Leave a Reply