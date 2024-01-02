A plane burst into flames at Tokyo's Haneda airport on the night of January 2 (local time). The Japan Airlines aircraft had landed minutes before with more than 350 passengers.

Flight 516, operated on an Airbus A350-900, came from Hokkaido (in northern Japan).

Although the cause of the fire is unknown, the plane could have started burning after a collision with another Japanese Coast Guard aircraft, according to first reports from the ground, where several fire trucks are trying to put out the fire.

The 379 passengers and crew were evacuated, including eight children, as soon as it began to burn on the airport runway, as images from the public television channel showed. NHK.

The MA722 plane, from the Japan Coast Guard, was preparing to bring aid to Niigata airport due to the earthquake. There were six people in it, whose state of health is unknown.

News in development, expect expansion soon…

*With information from EFE