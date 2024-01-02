Tuesday, January 2, 2024, 10:52



| Updated 11:25 a.m.

A newborn and lifeless baby appeared this Tuesday in a trash can in Bisbal d'Empordà, a small town in Girona. A worker from the municipality's cleaning service found it in a central town square.

The events occurred around 7:30 in the morning, when the employee, who was making his usual rounds, found the baby. He was already dead and still had the umbilical cord. The man has called the local police and emergency services, who have confirmed his death.

The Mossos d'Esquadra have taken charge of the case. The lifeless body has appeared in a very central location, in the old town, and the security cameras of some establishments can help in the investigation.