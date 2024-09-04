Peskov: Kremlin takes into account US long-range weapons strikes on Russian territory

The press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, said that Moscow takes into account Ukraine’s strikes with American long-range weapons deep into the country’s territory. His words are quoted by RIA Novosti.

Peskov stressed that Russian territory is constantly being attacked by American equipment. According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) will continue to strike with these weapons. “All of this is taken into account by our side,” the Kremlin representative said in a conversation with journalists on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Earlier, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the United States does not intend to allow Ukraine to use American weapons for long-range strikes deep into Russia. “As for our policy in terms of your question, nothing has changed and there is no process of change,” she assured.