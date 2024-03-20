First points of the season

After the excellent team play achieved by Kevin Magnussen in favor of Nico Hülkenberg in Saudi Arabia (even if there was no shortage of controversy towards the Dane), the Haas back on track this weekend in Australia in 6th place in the Constructors' World Championship. A placement made possible precisely by the points obtained by Hülkenberg in Jeddah, with the German approaching the Melbourne weekend on a circuit that has given him great satisfaction over the course of his career.

The celebration of 2023, but not only that

In fact, at Albert Park, Hülkenberg reached the top-10 in six occasions overall, the last of which dates back to last season. In a race marked by numerous red flags and Safety Cars, the #27 had finished in seventh position, with a technical problem arising shortly after crossing the finish line. Having got out of the car near the protective barriers, there was no shortage of real excitement celebration for 7th place with the spectators present beyond the networks.

Top 10 not simple

The main objective, for the American team as well as for Hülkenbergthe only thing left to do is to reconfirm a placement in the top ten: “We are happy to have achieved our first point of the season in Saudi Arabia – he has declared – everyone has seen how much effort it takes for mid-table teams to fight for a top 10 result, and teamwork was definitely the key. Now I can't wait to go to Melbourne, I have many positive memories of Albert Park and the special atmosphere there. It will certainly be a close fight for every position again.”

Nearest points area

Unlike your teammate, Magnussen he scored points on only one occasion in Melbourne, however reaching 2nd place on his F1 debut in 2014: “I think Saudi Arabia was another good weekend, although on paper the Jeddah circuit was probably not the best for us with its high speed characteristics – he added – we were still relatively competitive, especially in the race, where I had a great pace compared to the others at the end, which is our goal for this season. We have not yet reached the conclusion that we have resolved the problems of last yearwe have to play other races, but it was another positive sign of the progress made in this field. We got a point with Nico, so I'm looking forward to pushing hard for more. Coming back to Melbourne is always special, I have special memories dating back to my first race in Formula 1. Coming back, you always have in mind that it was the first race of the year for many years, and that is a special feeling. It's a nice track too, it's still very fast and has become more so with the recent changes, but there are also some low speed corners, so I'm looking forward to seeing how we go. I hope that on race day we can still be competitive and score more points.”