In a few days, Saman Abbas he will find peace. On March 26, the funeral of the 18-year-old Pakistani girl will take place in Novellara, the news was released by the Municipality. For that sad day, city mourning will be proclaimed, the flags on the buildings will be at half-mast and the schools will observe a minute's silence. All in memory of that girl who lost her life at the hands of her family, for having opposed an arranged marriage.

Saman Abbas' story is one of his stories marked the Italian news and that it will not be forgotten by me. The girl had chosen to oppose her culture and refuse the marriage arranged by her family. What a disgrace it was punished in the worst way. Saman disappeared on the evening of April 30, 2021 and was found dead on November 18, 2022, thanks to the indications of her uncle Danish. She was buried near an old farmhouse in Novellara, not far from what was her family home.

The first instance sentence saw father Shabbar Abbas sentenced tolife sentenceUncle Danish sentenced to 14 years of imprisonment, while the charges against the two cousins, who were declared unrelated to the facts, were dropped. Mother Nazia is still fugitiveit is thought he may be hiding in Pakistan.

Citizens will be able to say a final farewell to Saman Abbas

The final farewell ceremony for Saman Abbas will be celebrated in private form, as requested by his younger brother, in the Novellara cemetery. The mayor Elena Carletti has explained: