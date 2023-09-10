Saturday, September 9, 2023, 8:37 p.m.



The King of Morocco, Mohamed VI, has broken his silence on this tragic Saturday for his country. He had not spoken since the terrible earthquake, which has claimed the lives of more than a thousand people and left hundreds injured, as well as the destruction of numerous buildings. He was on vacation in France. For a total of 16 hours he returned and declared three days of mourning, in addition to thanking the condolences and public support that he received throughout the day.

“We have decided on a three-day national mourning, with flags at half-mast in all public buildings,” the royal house said in a statement, published by the Moroccan agency MAP. Mohamed Vi, together with Prince Moulay El Hassan and the main ministers of the Moroccan Government, participated in a working meeting to decide the emergency measures that the country will adopt to face the effects of the devastating earthquake, the worst since year 2004.

As reported by these same sources, Morocco will establish an “inter-ministerial commission” to implement a program for recovery after the earthquake. Efforts are now focused on strengthening search and rescue resources and teams, supplying drinking water to affected areas, distributing food kits, tents and blankets, and resuming basic public services as soon as possible.