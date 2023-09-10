MWM: Russian Armed Forces are massively burning through the armor of advanced Western equipment

The military of the Russian Armed Forces (RF Armed Forces) destroyed so many Western armored vehicles in Ukraine that the United States and Europe began to think about their effectiveness. About it writes Military Watch Magazine portal.

“Western armored vehicles in Ukraine are breaking down at such a rate that we have to think about increasing supplies. However, their effectiveness in practice has been called into question,” the publication notes.

The MWM authors noted that the Russian military is massively burning through the armor of advanced Western equipment, even with the help of inexpensive domestic Kornet-type anti-tank guns. In the United States, for a long time they were worried about transferring M1A1 Abrams to Kyiv, because they were afraid of massive losses of these vehicles in battles, which could deal a blow to the image of the American military-industrial complex.

Earlier, the United States announced the imminent delivery of Abrams tanks to Ukraine. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Washington will also transfer artillery ammunition, HIMARS, anti-tank systems and air defense systems to Kyiv.