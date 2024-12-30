The PSOE and Vox, like HazteOír, Iustitia Europa, Liberum, Veritas and Adade, will exercise criminal action represented by the lawyer from Génova 13



12/30/2025



Updated at 2:51 p.m.





The judge investigating the Koldo case in the National Court, Ismael Moreno, has decided to join all the popular accusations that are being brought forward in the case under the legal representation of the PP, the first entity to appear to push the criminal action in the…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only