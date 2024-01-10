Ice hockey | The World Cup turmoil that affected the young Lions may have significant consequences

The bosses of the International Ice Hockey Federation stepped forward and took a stand on refereeing.

Judging became a topic of conversation again at the under-20 hockey World Cup tournament.

During the tournament played in Gothenburg, several questionable judgments and situations were seen, which once again sparked a debate about the level of refereeing at IIHF events.

IIHF President Luc Tardif stopped by at the end of the tournament to check the scores.

Tardif initially dodged the referee question by claiming that he did not watch enough matches on site in Gothenburg to give an opinion on the matter, but he was aware of the problem.

“I'm not surprised by your question. I know there has been a lot of discussion about the judges. There were a couple of situations in the semi-final between USA and Finland that were a bit…huh,” Tardif said, tilting his head.

of the IIHF in the World Cup tournaments organized by the national leagues, top referees from different countries can be seen.

Against this background, it is special that, year after year, a confusing amount of unclear whistles and uncertain refereeing still happens at IIHF events.

What is causing this?

Tardif could not give an answer to this. And not about what kind of support the IIHF offers its judges in tournaments.

“I don't want to make mistakes here, because this is not my field. We always want the best judges for our best tournaments. It doesn't matter what country the judges are from,” Tardif said.

Tardif urged the vice-president of the IIHF to turn in the referee's dilemma Petr Brizan in the direction of. According to Briza, multiculturalism partly explains the uncertain refereeing of World Cup tournaments.

“It's always challenging when referees come from different countries. We have good rules, but the rules are always open to interpretation. Each country has slightly different interpretations, for example, of what constitutes a late tackle, a wing tackle or a foul. The playing styles are slightly different in different countries, which is reflected in the referees' interpretations ”, Briza replied.

“This is our biggest challenge going forward. We have to get to the point where in certain situations it is clear whether to whistle or not. For example, the NHL is doing a good job in this regard.”

“ We have good rules, but the rules are always open to interpretation.

Petr Briza serves as the vice-president of the IIHF.

According to Briza, the IIHF treats the development of referee work with due seriousness.

“We pay a lot of attention to the work of the judges. After every tournament, we talk with the judges' predecessors and analyze how the tournament went.”

Tardif, on the other hand, revealed that the IIHF is planning a change in refereeing.

“The selection of judges for tournaments is being rethought. There are more judges in North America, but we still need a balance. We want to offer the best possible product on the ice,” said Tardif.

“The IIHF tournaments, like the World Youth Championships, are big events. TV productions and the public follow the events in a big way, which creates an even greater importance for the tournaments. We have to make sure that the refereeing is at an appropriate level.”

SM league Briza, who was one of the star guards in the early 1990s, admits that the IIHF has room for improvement in refereeing.

“We must constantly be ready to develop refereeing. I remember the spring 2022 World Cup final in Tampere, when Finland and Canada met. There was a lot of talk about the coolness that was whistled for Canada before the winning goal. There were ambiguities,” Briza said.

Since then, the IIHF has given referees more tools to use. At the Youth World Championships in Gothenburg, the judges checked different situations exceptionally frequently from the video afterwards.

“We have developed this aspect. Compared to previous tournaments, now the referees whistled first on the ice and then could check the situation on video. This gave the referees the opportunity to reassess the situations,” said Briza.

Briza was satisfied with the effect of the video inspections.

“Still, controversial situations happen in every tournament. Especially in the last 5-6 minutes of matches. As we saw in the Sweden-Switzerland and USA-Finland game.”

“Despite the technical support, it's about the people who make the decisions. The pressure is pretty hard in the World Cup tournaments,” explained Briza.

There has also been enough discussion about the pacing disciplinary line of the IIHF. Bigger commotions were avoided in the finished youth World Championships.

“I am satisfied with the functioning of the independent discipline. The hearings were handled quickly. The most important thing for the IIHF is that the tournaments are safe for the players. In previous years, we have had cases that caused conflicts,” Briza admits.

Judiciary the improvement is also essentially related to the next Winter Olympics in 2026.

There are still many uncertainties surrounding the Olympic tournament. The biggest, of course, is whether the NHL will let its players join.

Although there are plenty of question marks in the air, according to Tardif, the IIHF has already started discussions on how refereeing will be organized for the 2026 Winter Olympic tournament.

“The discussion must start early because there are a lot of logistical issues involved. We need to find out how many judges are needed and who will supervise the judging activities at the Olympics,” announced Tardif.