Pellegrini and a large representation of Betis players came to greet the little ones admitted to the hospital.



12/30/2025



Updated at 3:08 p.m.





Manuel Pellegrini and an important representation of players from the first team of the Real Betis This afternoon they visited the children’s area of ​​the Virgen del Rocío University Hospital in Seville. Both the Betis coach and his footballers brightened the morning of the children admitted to this center on these sensitive dates such as Christmas, in an already customary event that has the collaboration of the Betisweb club.

Men like Johnny Cardoso, William Cavalho, Aitor, Natan, Bellerín, Adrián and Vitor Roque, as well as Rubén Cousillas, participated to make these little hospitalized children have a good morning.

This is one of the events that the club has been carrying out in recent years and that is framed within the solidarity strategies of the Real Betis Foundation.

It is worth remembering that the green and white first team returned to work this morning to prepare for this Saturday’s clash against Huesca corresponding to the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey.