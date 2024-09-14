Elektra wants to pamper all its customers so that they can enjoy an amazing cinema experience. For a limited time, the Hisense screen 75” 4K UHD Smart TV is available for only $11,999 which represents a savings of $8,000.

With a resolution 4K UHD, the Hisense A6 offers more than 8.3 million pixels, providing stunning picture quality, four times more sharp than traditional 1080p TVs. This TV is ideal for those looking for detailed viewing and vibrant colors, perfect for movies, sports or video games.

The TV too includes HDR Dolby Visiona technology that transforms the viewing experience to the level of a movie theater. This system highlights details and improves contrast, providing a more realistic and immersive visual experience. At the audio level, the screen has dts Virtual Xwhich elevates the sound to offer an immersive experience, ideal for movies and intense gaming sessions.

In addition, the TV Hisense A6 integrates the Google TV operating systemwhich allows users to access a massive catalogue of films, series and applications, personalising their content according to their preferences. This platform optimises interaction with the device, facilitating access to your favourite content with a fluid and intuitive user experience.

For the gamers, the Hisense A6 includes Game Modewhich reduces display lag, offering superior and fluid performance during gaming sessions. Additionally, its compatibility with Apple devices expands connectivity and functionality options.