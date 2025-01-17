The Court of Instruction number 5 of Valladolid, in charge of the so-called case Esther Lopezit has been given a period of 72 hours to decide whether or not to send him to prison to the alleged perpetrator of his disappearance and death, Oscar SMafter the appearance held this Friday in which the two private accusations, those brought by the sister and parents of the victim, have requested the imprisonment of the only one investigated.

The hearing, in accordance with article 505 of the Criminal Procedure Law (LECrim), had been requested precisely by the legal representation of Inés, Esther’s sister, and her parents’ lawyer has joined her request for provisional detention this morning, while that The prosecutor in the case and the defense, on the contrary, have positioned themselves in favor of Óscar SM remaining free. as her situation has not changed, as the instructor has finally agreed, as legal sources have informed Europa Press.

Specifically, the prosecutor has not opposed Óscar always remaining free. that the measures adopted at the time are complied with and in any case he has alluded to a possible bail of 20,000 euros.

This is not the first time that Inés López’s lawyer requests the provisional imprisonment of Óscar SM, since throughout the investigation he has made the same request, which has been denied by both the original investigator and the Court. Provincial, body that I understood the precautionary measures to be sufficient already agreed upon and ruled out the possibility of the investigated person escaping or destroying evidence.

The court already decided this Thursday to extend the investigation for another six months in order to conduct some of the evidence requested by the defense, which has appealed the indictment and has requested, without success, the dismissal of the case considering that there is no evidence. against his client, whom crimes of murder or intentional manslaughter are chargedaggravated injuries, omission of the duty to provide assistance, against moral integrity, abuse of the corpse, kidnapping, illegal detention and against traffic safety.

Among the tests that will have to be carried out by the new instructor includes taking statement as witnesses of the Civil Guard agents and other people who “combed” the areas designated as sectors 2 and 3 during the search efforts for the deceased, while the Armed Institute has been requested to locate and provide the recordings of the drones that tracked said sectors on the days and hours they did so and the captured images. Such proceedings are opposed by Inés López’s lawyer, as stated in an appeal.

The instructor, who has required the accused to post a bond of 205,000 euros to ensure possible civil liabilities in the event of conviction when the corresponding jury trial is held, considers that there are indications that the early morning of January 13, 2022, after being in the bar in the town of Traspinedo, lThe victim left with the investigated person and another man called Carolo to the winery area, “and then, in Óscar SM’s car, go to Carolo’s home next to the La Maña store, where he gets off.”

Óscar and Esther went to a house in the municipality of the investigated family that he used regularly, and after being there together, the woman left on foot, leaving after her in his VW T-ROC vehicle, with which “He ran over her very close to that building, causing her serious injuries, but not death.”.

The order states that “being aware that Esther was alive, far from providing help or requesting help that others could provide, The investigator waited between one and three hours until he verified that she was already dead.proceeding to hide the body and finally put it in the trunk of his vehicle and throw it away, hours later, in the place where it was found on February 5, without giving direct or indirect information about where it was. Both Esther and Óscar had consumed alcoholic beverages that night,” he concludes.