The Spanish train manufacturer Talgo has confirmed to the CNMV the receipt of the 116 million euro penalty imposed by Renfe for delaying the delivery of its Avril trains (Series 106) for more than two years, and opens the door to taking the fine to court to protect “the interests of all its employees, clients, shareholders and other interest groups.”

Renfe’s notification, as expressed in the statement, includes the sending an order for the payment of 116 million eurosthe equivalent of 20% of the original contract, the maximum set therein after the public operator considered that the delays in the delivery of these 30 trains are not justified.

Talgo, for its part, “after carrying out an exhaustive analysis of the situation”, has once again sent a formal response to the management of Renfe where it “reaffirms the inadmissibility of the penalties imposed, and provides new arguments and justifications that reinforce the validity and sufficiency of the reasons previously presented”.

The company controlled by the Trilantic fund has responded to its client calling the penalty “inappropriate” and justifies his judicial action to protect “the interests of all its employees, clients, shareholders and other interest groups.

The sanction comes at a delicate moment for the manufacturer, in the midst of a change of shareholders that has not yet been put together; with its productive capacity at the limit due to lack of space to manufacture, and with its finances becoming more complicated every day due to the difficulty of accessing new lines of credit given the uncertainty placed on the company, which has forced the company to issue promissory notes for 150 billion after banks have limited their access to new loans.