Novak Djokovic has shone against the Czech Tomas Machac to reach the round of 16 of the Australian Open, one of his favorite venues in world tennis, in which he has won ten titles throughout his career. After two matches in which doubts were perceived against Nishesh Basavareddy and Jaime Faria, with a victory in four sets on both occasions, the Serbian has grown against the Czech and has beaten him 6-1, 6-4, 6- 4.

Having just started the match, the Balkan kept his serve and had a favorable 0-40 that he could not take advantage of in the next game. However, that was not an obstacle to being triumphant in all his service turns and to continue moving his rival from one side to the other to the point of achieving two breaks, winning the first chapter 6-1.

The story changed in the second set with an early break to the ten-time Australian Open champion by the number 25 in the ATP ranking, who prepared to serve to make it 3-0, but received the reply from ‘Nole’, who He then requested a medical time-out due to respiratory discomfort. After the break, Djokovic defended his serve and was effective again with a new break. From then on, each player advanced their services and the Serbian closed the second episode 6-4 after saving a 30-40 from Machac.

The third set was not far from what we have seen recently in terms of results, but the two tennis players significantly raised their level of tennis. Things started in an unbeatable way for the Balkan, who exhibited dominance with his forehand and got a break in the first game. His opponent was not intimidated and made his talent evident with great responses to the former world number one’s attacks, as well as an interesting list of winning points.

The Czech avoided two more break opportunities, but Djokovic was firm on serve and put the final chapter to the match 6-4 with a passing spectacular reverse. In this way, they will face each other in the round of 16 of the Australian Open with Jiri Lehecka, world number 29 and Machac’s compatriot.