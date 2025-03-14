03/14/2025



The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has defended the management she did in this region five years ago, when the first state of alarm occurred by the Covid-19 pandemic. In ‘Herrera in Cope’ he stressed that “throwing the dead” in the lead, as the left against her does with those who died in the residences, “it is the worst thing that can be done” and has warned that if she is responsible for them, Sánchez would have to do it on the 130,000 dead in Spain.

Five years after the pandemic, Ayuso has lamented that after these years “the pain of the victims and twist is used.” “For five years we have had to listen to murderers, it is something sad and unfortunate, but that RTVE makes an unprecedented deployment to try to twist the pain of families …”

«The dead is the worst that can be done. If I take responsibility for a figure that has been invented, it was not 7,291, why Sanchez is not responsible for his, which can be 130,000. Is Spain in that? What hurts them is that we went to the polls and went from 30 seats to 65, ”he said in Cope.

On the number of deaths in residences, Ayuso has indicated that they multiplied throughout the world: “It is a virus that is primed in the elderly and the most sick.” “In the case of Spain, there were many more people who died in other communities, in relation to population density.” “Taking into account that density, the virus collapsed and the best measures could be combined, while others had only fever to close, which did not help anything in many cases.”









«What we see now is that it only seems that people have died in Madrid. The elderly from other parts of Spain do not matter. It seems to me an inhumanity, ”he lamented. «The protocols never existed. It is false, ”said Ayuso. “Everything demonstrates an obsession of Pedro Sánchez with the Community of Madrid.”

The regional president Madrid has recalled that Madrid multiplied her international projection when from the second wave opted for prosperity with health criteria with the motto of ‘freedom “:” The investment in Madrid has increased by 45 percent since we are in the government and it is what they cannot bear “

Precisely, Ayuso has been in London from Thursday, and until next Monday. He plans several institutional meetings and with investors and companies, to bring projects to Madrid and Spain. There are 2,100 companies in the United Kingdom alone in the Community of Madrid.