The judge asks the Badajoz Provincial Council to clarify the functions of Pedro Sánchez’s brother

The investigating judge of the case opened against several officials of the Badajoz Provincial Council, including its president, Miguel Ángel Gallardo, and David Sánchez, brother of the President of the Government, has demanded that this provincial institution provide more documentation about the job and the functions of the latter.

Through an order, Judge Beatriz Biedma explains that in the “files relating to the modifications of job titles” undertaken by the Provincial Council in the last four years, unlike the others, the “description” section does not appear. of job functions” in the case of David Sánchez. For this reason, it has urged the provincial institution to provide said job descriptions of David Sánchez “as soon as possible.”

Furthermore, it warns that the documentation provided by the Provincial Council does not include the definitive approval of the agreement signed with the union organizations on working conditions of positions excluded from the negotiation process, nor does it include the publication of the text in the Official Gazette of the Province (BOP). ), as “condition for its entry into force and legal effects.”

In another ruling, to which EFE has also had access, the judge has accepted the request of David Sánchez’s lawyer to postpone the round of statements that was scheduled for January 10.

These statements will take place a week later, on January 17, the day on which those who were heads of the Cultural Activities and Human Resources Management Service of the Badajoz Provincial Council must declare as investigated when David Sánchez was hired by this institution. provincial as director of the Office of Performing Arts.

It also sets for that day the declaration as investigated of both the former director of the Culture Area and the provincial deputy for Culture and Sports, Francisco Martos.

This request from David Sánchez’s lawyer does not affect the two previous sessions of court appearances, scheduled for January 8 and 9. In the first, responsible and former responsible witnesses of two music conservatories attached to the Provincial Council, as well as the Tax Agency, are summoned to testify as witnesses.

One day later, on January 9, David Sánchez and Miguel Ángel Gallardo must appear as investigated, as well as the former deputy for Culture Cristina Núñez and the former directors of Culture and Human Resources Elisa Moriano and Juan Cintas, respectively.

BBVA denies that Pedro Sánchez’s brother had 1.4 million in shares and attributes 71,000 euros to him

Furthermore, the magistrate reports that only the lawyer from Manos Médicas will be able to intervene in the sessions of the statements of the investigated and witnesses with regard to the popular accusations. In this sense, it states that the different popular accusations, including Vox, the Christian Lawyers Foundation, Hazte Oír and Manos Cleans, among others, have agreed to unify all of them and their direction falls on the legal representation of the latter. collective in view of the aforementioned appearances.