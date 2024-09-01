Club América’s temporary home is not working out in their favor, after they had to leave the Estadio Azteca due to renovations for the 2026 World Cup. Starting with the 2024 Apertura, they moved to the Estadio de la Ciudad de los Deportes to play their home games; however, since then they have only been able to win once.
They were able to win in their presentation in Matchday 2 against Club Querétaro by 3-1 with goals from Javairo Dilrosun and a double of Henry MartinHowever, in the last two matches at the stadium they have already accumulated two losses in a row, the first of them surprisingly against Club Puebla, one of the worst teams in Mexican soccer in the last year by the minimum difference of 0-1.
Meanwhile, this last weekend against Cruz Azul they were again defeated by a 4-1 defeat by the Celestes who were the local administrative team, the team was greatly outclassed and left them very embarrassed in front of their fans.
After the FIFA Date in September, the blue-cream team will have two weeks to work and face the National Classic against Club Deportivo Guadalajara in the corresponding Matchday 7 next Saturday, September 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium.
It will be another test for the Eagles, who will have to prove that they are not affected by having to temporarily change their venue against a rival that they just beat 5-0 on Matchday 6.
