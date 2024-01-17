Middle East | Preliminary agreement on the Red Sea operation in the EU

Foreign Minister Valtonen says that Finland is involved in the work preparing the crisis management operation. According to him, the foreign ministers will still discuss the matter on Monday.

of the EU the member states have provisionally approved the operation to be carried out in the Red Sea to protect maritime traffic, the Reuters news agency reported on Tuesday evening.

They want to protect Red Sea shipping from attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels. Recently, the Houthis have hit with their missiles especially merchant ships traveling to Israel, but also US ships.

Reuters bases its information on diplomatic sources. The EU operation would be coordinated with the partner countries, i.e. the United States and the United Kingdom.

The goal is to get a precise agreement on the EU operation by February 19, Reuters reports. An attempt would be made to start the operation soon after. Initially, there would be warships from Italy, France and Germany.

HS asked Regarding the EU's possible Red Sea operation, the Minister of Foreign Affairs From Elina Valton (cook) earlier on Tuesday.

“Finland, as part of the European Union, has of course condemned these Houthi attacks and emphasized freedom of navigation and its importance in the Red Sea,” Valtonen said.

“There [huthien ohjusiskuilla] there is a huge potential to further escalate the situation,” Valtonen said in a phone interview from Davos, Switzerland.

“The Union has stated that states have the right under international law to defend their ships against Houthi attacks,” Valtonen said. “Work is now underway in the EU to prepare a possible crisis management operation for the region in order to bring stability to the region.”

“Of course, Finland participates in this work. There will be a more extensive discussion on this at the foreign minister level next Monday in Brussels.”