The Kings League is about to start a new stage with the celebration of the World Cup Nations, the first national team World Cup in the history of the competition. The tournament will start next January 1 and Gerard Piqué has made an unexpected proposal to Espanyolhis great rival as a professional during his time at FC Barcelona.

The former footballer and thinking head of the Kings League has proposed the parakeet club play a friendly against the Spanish team so that it reaches that World Cup in the best possible way. In exchange, the Catalan team could receive one million euros.

“Dear Mr. Chen. Starting January 1, the Kings World Cup Nations, the Kings World Cup, will be held in Italy. The final being at the Juventus Stadium on January 12“, he begins by saying in his letter to the president and owner of Espanyol.

“For the preparation of the Spanish team We want to invite a rival of our level to play a game with a Kings formatTherefore, taking advantage of the Christmas break, we have thought about Espanyol’s first team,” says the former FC Barcelona player.

To convince Espanyol, Gerard Piqué explains: “So that there is an incentive We are willing to risk the sum of one million euros that the loser will have to pay to the winner“.