The Russian Investigative Committee announced the death of more than 60 people in the terrorist attack at Crocus

The Investigative Committee of Russia (IC RF) stated that, according to preliminary information, more than 60 people were killed as a result of the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall concert hall in Krasnogorsk. reports about this RIA News.

On the evening of March 22, shooting opened at Crocus City Hall before the concert of the Picnic group. Witnesses later reported three shooters in camouflage uniforms. Then footage appeared of five unknown men holding machine guns in their hands. There is also information about victims of the attack.