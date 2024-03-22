For some time now, the anime games published by Bandai Namco have had something in common, and that is precisely that many of them have Latin dubbing, either from the Knights of the Zodiac to Naruto, with scenes that had not yet arrived from the series with this language in our region. However, there is a step that they have not yet decided to take, since in no title inspired by the saga of dragon ball They have been thoughtful to include the voices we know on this side of the world.

Specifically with the franchise created by Akira Toriyamavoice actors always charge a little more to provide their interpretations for the characters, that is something that someone very close to the franchise has always said, Lalo Garza, and it seems that Bandai is also aware of the same. Which is why they don't even dare to ask, since they supposedly want to use the same amount of money as with the other series, which is why there are no problems with other games.

This has been backed up by the same voice actor. Goku, Mario Castañeda, who confirms that they have never been approached to see if there is a way to bring a dubbing of the video games in the saga, and hence the theory of fear of price is when it becomes much more noticeable. However, this might be the time for them to do it, after all many would compare a copy of the next installment, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero in case they decide to do the fans a good deed.

The truth is that they have NEVER approached us to ask for a quote to locate their video games… — Mario C Castañeda P. (@ccp_mario) March 22, 2024

It is a disappointment that this cannot go further, given that this year is special for the franchise, we are not only talking about the death of its creator, but also because it marks 40 years of its existence. And it is very possible that in Dragon Ball Daima the original actors in Latin Spanish have participation, so it would be expected that this new video game would also have the same treatment, but it seems that is not going to happen at this time.

Remember that Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is in development for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Twitter

Editor's note: It is very sad that being such an important year for the franchise there will be no dubbing of the game. With this title that will be one of the most important in years it is not going to be applied, so there is not much hope of seeing it later.